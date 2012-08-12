(Adds detail)
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 12 Northern
Ireland's Rory McIlroy captured the second major title of his
career with a record, runaway eight-shot victory at the PGA
Championship on Sunday.
The 23-year-old McIlroy, who started the final round with a
three-shot lead, carded a flawless six-under-par 66 that gave
him a 13-under total of 275 in the year's last major.
Britain's David Lynn, competing in his first PGA
Championship, birdied two of the last three holes for a 68 to
finish alone in second.
Fellow Englishman Ian Poulter, who briefly trimmed McIlroy's
lead to one shot after a sizzling five-birdie start, faded after
the turn on the way to a 69 and a four-way tie for third place
at four under.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)