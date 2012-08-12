(Adds detail)

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 12 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy captured the second major title of his career with a record, runaway eight-shot victory at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

The 23-year-old McIlroy, who started the final round with a three-shot lead, carded a flawless six-under-par 66 that gave him a 13-under total of 275 in the year's last major.

Britain's David Lynn, competing in his first PGA Championship, birdied two of the last three holes for a 68 to finish alone in second.

Fellow Englishman Ian Poulter, who briefly trimmed McIlroy's lead to one shot after a sizzling five-birdie start, faded after the turn on the way to a 69 and a four-way tie for third place at four under. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)