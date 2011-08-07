AKRON, Ohio Aug 7 Australian Adam Scott held off a bold early challenge by Japanese teenager Ryo Ishikawa to clinch his eighth PGA Tour victory by four shots at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday.

One ahead overnight in the elite World Golf Championships (WGC) event, Scott tightened his grip on the title with three birdies in five holes after the turn before closing with a flawless five-under-par 65.

With Tiger Woods's experienced former caddie Steve Williams on his bag for a fourth tournament in a row, Scott kept his cool on a hot and humid afternoon at Firestone Country Club to post a 17-under total of 263.

Ishikawa, at 19 bidding to become the youngest PGA Tour winner in 100 years, bogeyed the last for a 69 to finish in a tie for fourth at 12 under with Australian Jason Day (69).

British world number Luke Donald and American Rickie Fowler each birdied the par-four 18th for matching 66s to share second place at 13 under.

