JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 14 PGA Tour rookie Keegan Bradley won his first major title in a gripping two-way playoff with fellow American Jason Dufner for the 93rd PGA Championship on Sunday.

Bradley, who had trailed by five strokes with three holes to play in regulation, clinched the prized Wanamaker Trophy over three extra holes at Atlanta Athletic Club.

