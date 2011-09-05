NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 5 Webb Simpson
clinched his second PGA Tour title with a gripping playoff
victory over fellow American Chez Reavie for the Deutsche Bank
Championship at the TPC Boston on Monday.
Simpson sealed the win by sinking an eight-foot birdie putt
at the second extra hole, the par-four 17th, after Reavie had
missed his attempt there from 23 feet.
The pair had finished the 72 regulation holes on
15-under-par 269, Simpson firing a six-under 65 and Reavie, who
had been two strokes ahead with two holes to play, bogeying the
par-five last for a 66.
"I told someone I thought getting that second win would be
easier than the first but it was tough," a beaming Simpson said
greenside after recording birdies on his last three holes of
the day. "To finish the way I did and birdie 17 was awesome."
British world number one Luke Donald signed off with a 67
in the second leg of the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs to
tie for third at 13 under, level with American Brandt Snedeker
(66) and Australian Jason Day (68).
The leading 70 players in the points standings move on to
next week's BMW Championship in Illinois before the top 30
qualify for the Tour Championship finale at Atlanta.
