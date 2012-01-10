Jan 9 Winners of the PGA Tour's
season-opening Tournament of Champions since 1994, following the
three-shot victory by American Steve Stricker at Kapalua's
Plantation Course on Monday (U.S. unless stated):
2012 Steve Stricker, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2011 Jonathan Byrd, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2010 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia), Kapalua Resort's Plantation
Course, Hawaii
2009 Ogilvy, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2008 Daniel Chopra (Sweden), Kapalua Resort's Plantation
Course, Hawaii
2007 Vijay Singh (Fiji), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course,
Hawaii
2006 Stuart Appleby (Australia), Kapalua Resort's Plantation
Course, Hawaii
2005 Appleby, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2004 Appleby, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2003 Ernie Els (South Africa), Kapalua Resort's Plantation
Course, Hawaii
2002 Sergio Garcia (Spain), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course,
Hawaii
2001 Jim Furyk, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2000 Tiger Woods, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
1999 David Duval, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
1998 Phil Mickelson, La Costa Country Club, California
1997 Tiger Woods, La Costa Country Club, California
1996 Mark O'Meara, La Costa Country Club, California
1995 Steve Elkington (Australia), La Costa Country Club,
California
1994 Phil Mickelson, La Costa Country Club, California
