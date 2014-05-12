May 11 Winners of the Players Championship since 1982, following the one-shot victory by Germany's Martin Kaymer at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Sunday (U.S. unless stated): 2014 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 2013 Tiger Woods 2012 Matt Kuchar 2011 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 2010 Tim Clark (South Africa) 2009 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 2008 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2007 Phil Mickelson 2006 Stephen Ames (Canada) 2005 Fred Funk 2004 Adam Scott (Australia) 2003 Davis Love III 2002 Craig Perks (New Zealand) 2001 Woods 2000 Hal Sutton 1999 David Duval 1998 Justin Leonard 1997 Steve Elkington (Australia) 1996 Fred Couples 1995 Lee Janzen 1994 Greg Norman (Australia) 1993 Nick Price (Zimbabwe) 1992 Love 1991 Elkington 1990 Jodie Mudd 1989 Tom Kite 1988 Mark McCumber 1987 Sandy Lyle (Britain) 1986 John Mahaffey 1985 Calvin Peete 1984 Couples 1983 Sutton 1982 Jerry Pate (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Peter Rutherford)