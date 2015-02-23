Feb 22 Winners of the Northern Trust Open since 1980 following the playoff victory by American James Hahn in Pacific Palisades, California on Sunday (U.S. unless stated): 2015 James Hahn 2014 Bubba Watson 2013 John Merrick 2012 Bill Haas 2011 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 2010 Steve Stricker 2009 Phil Mickelson 2008 Mickelson 2007 Charles Howell III 2006 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 2005 Adam Scott (Australia) 2004 Mike Weir (Canada) 2003 Weir 2002 Len Mattiace 2001 Robert Allenby (Australia) 2000 Kirk Triplett 1999 Ernie Els (South Africa) 1998 Billy Mayfair 1997 Nick Faldo (Britain) 1996 Craig Stadler 1995 Corey Pavin 1994 Pavin 1993 Tom Kite 1992 Fred Couples 1991 Ted Schulz 1990 Couples 1989 Mark Calcavecchia 1988 Chip Beck 1987 Chen Tze-chung (Taiwan) 1986 Doug Tewell 1985 Lanny Wadkins 1984 David Edwards 1983 Gil Morgan 1982 Tom Watson 1981 Johnny Miller 1980 Watson (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)