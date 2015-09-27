Golf-Five players to watch at the U.S. Masters
April 3 Five players to watch in this week's U.S. Masters at Augusta, Georgia:
Atlanta, Sept 27 Following is the list of winners of the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship and the overall FedExCup playoffs title, which concluded on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club (U.S. unless noted):
Tour Championship 2015 Jordan Spieth 2014 Billy Horschel 2013 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 2012 Brandt Snedeker 2011 Bill Haas 2010 Jim Furyk 2009 Phil Mickelson 2008 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 2007 Tiger Woods 2006 Adam Scott (Australia) 2005 Bart Bryant 2004 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 2003 Chad Campbell 2002 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 2001 Mike Weir (Canada) 2000 Mickelson 1999 Woods 1998 Hal Sutton 1997 David Duval 1996 Tom Lehman 1995 Billy Mayfair 1994 Mark McCumber 1993 Jim Gallagher, Jr. 1992 Paul Azinger 1991 Craig Stadler 1990 Jodie Mudd 1989 Tom Kite 1988 Curtis Strange 1987 Tom Watson
- - - -
FedExCup playoffs 2015 Jordan Spieth 2014 Billy Horschel 2013 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 2012 Brandt Snedeker 2011 Bill Haas 2010 Jim Furyk 2009 Tiger Woods 2008 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 2007 Woods (Compiled by Larry Fine; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
April 3 Five players to watch in this week's U.S. Masters at Augusta, Georgia:
April 3 It took Jordan Spieth nine minutes and 57 seconds to complete the 12th hole in the final round at the 2016 Masters, a short chunk of time that still feels surreal to the man who called the action live for a global television audience.