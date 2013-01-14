UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Valspar Championship scores

March 10 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Valspar Championship at the par-71 course on Friday in Palm Harbor, Florida -9 Jim Herman (U.S.) 62 -7 Russell Henley (U.S.) 64 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 64 -6 James Hahn (U.S.) 65 -5 Seamus Power (Ireland) 66 -4 Tony Finau (U.S.) 67 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 67 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67