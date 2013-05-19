May 19 Winners of the Byron Nelson Championship
since 1980, following the two-shot victory by South Korean Bae
Sang-moon at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas in Irving,
Texas on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):
2013 Bae Sang-moon (South Korea)
2012 Jason Dufner
2011 Keegan Bradley
2010 Jason Day (Australia)
2009 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa)
2008 Adam Scott (Australia)
2007 Scott Verplank
2006 Brett Wetterich
2005 Ted Purdy
2004 Sergio Garcia (Spain)
2003 Vijay Singh (Fiji)
2002 Shigeki Maruyama (Japan)
2001 Robert Damron
2000 Jesper Parnevik (Sweden)
1999 Loren Roberts
1998 John Cook
1997 Tiger Woods
1996 Phil Mickelson
1995 Ernie Els (South Africa)
1994 Neal Lancaster
1993 Scott Simpson
1992 Billy Ray Brown
1991 Nick Price (Zimbabwe)
1990 Payne Stewart
1989 Jodie Mudd
1988 Bruce Lietzke
1987 Fred Couples
1986 Andy Bean
1985 Bob Eastwood
1984 Craig Stadler
1983 Ben Crenshaw
1982 Bob Gilder
1981 Lietzke
1980 Tom Watson
(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Greg Stutchbury)