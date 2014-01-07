UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
Jan 6 Winners of the PGA Tour's $5.7 million Hyundai Tournament of Champions since 1994, following the one-shot victory by American Zach Johnson at Kapalua's Plantation Course on Monday (U.S. unless stated):
2014 Zach Johnson, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2013 Dustin Johnson, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2012 Steve Stricker, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2011 Jonathan Byrd, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2010 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2009 Ogilvy, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2008 Daniel Chopra (Sweden), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2007 Vijay Singh (Fiji), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2006 Stuart Appleby (Australia), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2005 Appleby, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2004 Appleby, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2003 Ernie Els (South Africa), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2002 Sergio Garcia (Spain), Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2001 Jim Furyk, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
2000 Tiger Woods, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
1999 David Duval, Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, Hawaii
1998 Phil Mickelson, La Costa Country Club, California
1997 Woods, La Costa Country Club, California
1996 Mark O'Meara, La Costa Country Club, California
1995 Steve Elkington (Australia), La Costa Country Club, California
1994 Mickelson, La Costa Country Club, California (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci