UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
Jan 26 Winners of the Farmers Insurance Open since 1980, following the one-shot victory by American Scott Stallings on the par-72 South Course at Torrey Pines outside San Diego on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):
2014 Scott Stallings
2013 Tiger Woods
2012 Brandt Snedeker
2011 Bubba Watson
2010 Ben Crane
2009 Nick Watney
2008 Woods
2007 Woods
2006 Woods
2005 Woods
2004 John Daly
2003 Woods
2002 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain)
2001 Phil Mickelson
2000 Mickelson
1999 Woods
1998 Scott Simpson
1997 Mark O'Meara
1996 Davis Love III
1995 Peter Jacobsen
1994 Craig Stadler
1993 Mickelson
1992 Steve Pate
1991 Jay Don Blake
1990 Dan Forsman
1989 Greg Twiggs
1988 Pate
1987 George Burns
1986 Bob Tway
1985 Woody Blackburn
1984 Gary Koch
1983 Gary Hallberg
1982 Johnny Miller
1981 Bruce Lietzke
1980 Tom Watson (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
