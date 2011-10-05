Oct 5 Tiger Woods has signed a partnership deal
with Rolex, the world's biggest luxury watch brand, marking his
first major endorsement since his unexpected and spectacular
downfall at the end of 2009.
Woods was widely believed to be the world's wealthiest
athlete before a string of marital infidelities led to the
break-up of his marriage. He lost five major sponsors in the
fallout.
"Rolex is convinced that Tiger Woods still has a long
career ahead of him and that he has all the qualities required
to continue to mark the history of golf," Rolex said in a
statement on Wednesday. "The brand is committed to accompanying
him in his new challenges.
"This association pays tribute to the exceptional stature
of Tiger Woods and the leading role he plays in forging the
sport's global appeal. It also constitutes a joint commitment
to the future."
Woods, a 14-times major champion, spearheaded a sports
brand generating about $100 million a year in royalties before
his private life imploded two years ago.
While some sponsors, in particular athletic footwear and
apparel maker Nike and video game producer Electronic Arts,
stood by his side, AT&T, Accenture, Tag Heuer, Gatorade and
Gillette dropped him as a spokesman.
The former world number one has also struggled on the
course, battling for form and fitness while working on the
fourth swing change of his professional career.
His ranking has slipped to 51st and he has not triumphed
anywhere since the 2009 Australian Masters.
A shadow of the player he once was, he is competing this
week at the Frys.com Open at CordeValle Golf Club in San
Martin, California, a PGA Tour Fall Series event which
generally attracts only the journeymen on the U.S. circuit.
(Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Martin, California;
Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)