SAN MARTIN, California Oct 9 A fan who threw a hot dog at Tiger Woods and missed during Sunday's final round of the Frys.com Open was arrested by local police, officials said.

As Woods lined up a 19-foot birdie putt at the par-three seventh hole, his 16th of the day, the man ran onto the edge of the green at CordeValle Golf Club shouting: "Tiger, Tiger" before hurling the hot dog into the air.

The man never got closer than 40 feet to Woods, according to Dan Diggins, the tournament's head of security.

He immediately fell to the ground and allowed himself to be arrested. He was then escorted off the course.

"I turned around and the hot dog was in the air," Woods told reporters after signing off with a three-under-par 68. "I guess he wanted to be in the news.

"I was kind of focusing on my putt when he started yelling. Looked like he wanted to be arrested really because he laid on the ground, put his hands behind his back and turned his head."

India's Arjun Atwal, who played with Woods in the final round, described the incident as one of the most bizarre he had seen on a golf course.

"That guy could have got shot, the way he ran out with that hot dog," Atwal said after closing with a 67. "The cops there could have thought it was something else.

Atwal said the hot dog flew across Tiger's putting line.

"The bun kind of landed right where he (the man) was," Atwal said. "Just the dog flew out." (Editing by Gene Cherry; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)