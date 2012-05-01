April 30 Tiger Woods returns to PGA Tour action at this week's Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, confident he has solved the ball-striking problems which plagued him at this month's Masters.

The former world number one failed to break 72 in any of his four rounds at the year's opening major, completing his worst performance at Augusta National since he turned professional.

He battled his way to a closing two-over-par 74 for a five-over total of 293, ruing his tendency to allow old habits to creep back into a swing he has grooved with coach Sean Foley over the last two years.

"At the Masters, I was kind of struggling with my ball-striking a little bit," Woods said during a question and answer video session with his fans posted on his website on Monday.

"Sean and I fixed it. It had to do with my posture. My setup wasn't quite right, as well as my takeaway so we worked on that. I just needed to do hundreds of (repetitions). I'm getting dialed in."

Woods, a 14-times major champion, took a week off after the April 5-8 Masters and has since spent the past fortnight working on his game.

Asked if he liked his chances of winning a 73rd PGA Tour title in this week's event at Quail Hollow, he replied: "I feel like I do, yes.

"I feel like if I can do the things that we've been working on, and get my posture and my takeaway dialed in, then yes, I have a good chance.

"I'm going to a golf course I like in Charlotte. I've won there before. The very next week is a tournament that I've also won at," the 36-year-old American added, referring to the May 10-13 Players Championship at Sawgrass.

'FIFTH' MAJOR

Woods triumphed at Quail Hollow in 2007 and won his only Players title in 2001 at the event regarded by many as the unofficial 'fifth' major.

Monday's video session, based on questions sent in by fans via Facebook and Twitter, was an interesting choice by Woods who will not be giving his customary pre-tournament news conference ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship.

The world number seven typically addresses the media before every event in which he plays but is not scheduled to speak to reporters until after he completes Thursday's opening round at Quail Hollow.

Woods fielded 19 questions from fans in the video session, among them a query as to the best putt he has ever sunk on the PGA Tour.

In reply, he cited the par putt he knocked in from just inside four feet on the 72nd hole of the 1997 Masters, his first major title which he clinched by a staggering 12 strokes with a record low total of 270.

"To set the record, all the history it meant at the time, to have my dad there at the back of the green," Woods added. "By far it was the biggest."

As for his favorite major trophy, Woods did not hesitate in selecting the cherished Claret Jug awarded to winners of the British Open.

"The history and what it represents," he said. "Every single great champion has played in the British Open." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)