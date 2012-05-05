May 4 Tiger Woods' 'Holy Grail' of eclipsing the
record 18 majors won by fellow American Jack Nicklaus looked
more remote on Friday after he missed the cut at the Wells Fargo
Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Though Woods ended a two-and-a-half-year drought on the PGA
Tour with victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, he
no longer exudes the aura of dominance he once enjoyed and he
continues to struggle for consistency.
At last month's Masters, he completed his worst performance
at Augusta National since he turned professional in late 1996
and he has not won a major title since the 2008 U.S. Open at
Torrey Pines.
Ever since his world was seismically shifted by lurid
details of his marital infidelities at the end of 2009, Woods
has mainly battled on and off the course.
His marriage disintegrated, he battled injuries to his left
knee ligaments and Achilles tendon earlier this year and has
been working through the fourth swing change of his career with
coach Sean Foley.
Woods came to Quail Hollow for this week's event confident
he had solved the ball-striking problems which plagued him at
the Masters but once again he found old habits creeping back
into his swing.
"It all has to do with my setup," 14-times major champion
Woods told reporters after shooting a one-over-par 73 for an
even-par total of 144. "If I get over the golf ball and I feel
uncomfortable, I hit it great.
"It's just that I get out there and I want to get
comfortable, and I follow my old stuff, and I hit it awful.
"All the shots I got uncomfortable on, I just said I'm going
to get really uncomfortable and make it feel as bad as it
possibly could, and I striped it."
PUTTING WOES
Woods totalled 33 putts in the second round at Quail Hollow,
frequently failing to reach the hole with his first attempt on
the green, as he missed the cut by one shot and finished 12
strokes behind pacesetting American Nick Watney.
"I just don't hit it hard enough because what my sight sees
and what my feel is telling me are not what it is, and they're
not marrying up.
"Consequently all my putts were left short," Woods said
after mixing two birdies with three bogeys and benefiting from a
bizarre free drop at the par-five fifth where his wayward second
shot was deemed to have been pocketed by a spectator.
Asked to sum up his feelings after a disappointing week at
Quail Hollow, Woods replied: "Well, it's frustration. I
finished, what, 12 back of the lead, and I'm not playing the
weekend where I have a chance to compete for a title.
"I've missed my share of cuts in the past, and they don't
feel good."
However, Woods said he had to stay patient while working
with Foley on his re-tooled swing, having taken a while to fully
understand the overhauls he made with Butch Harmon, from 1998,
and with Hank Haney, from 2004.
"With Butch it took me two years and with Hank it took me
almost two years before old patterns are out," he added.
"It takes hundreds of thousands if not millions of golf
balls, but eventually it comes around. I've had my share of
successes, and I know it's coming."
Woods is scheduled to compete in next week's Players
Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida where he won the
title in 2001 but was forced to withdraw from the tournament
because of injuries in each of the last two years.
