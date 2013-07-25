July 25 Frustrated after a wasted opportunity to win last week's British Open, Tiger Woods will be back in PGA Tour action for next week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at one of his favourite venues as he hunts a fifth victory this year.

American Woods has triumphed a record seven times at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio where he will also be looking to build momentum for the season's final major, the PGA Championship to be played the following week.

"This is one of my favourite courses," world number one Woods said on his website (web.tigerwoods.com/) about the tree-lined venue for the elite World Golf Championships (WGC) event.

"There is nothing tricky about it; everything is right in front of you. And the fans do a great job of supporting the event."

Woods will aim to return to the PGA Tour winner's circle, having tied for sixth in last week's British Open at Muirfield in Scotland where his bid for a 15th major title unravelled in the final round as he closed with a three-over-par 74.

He was happy with his overall game at Muirfield, though he struggled with his putting, especially in the final round.

"The whole week, I really hit so many good shots and really had control of my ball," the 37-year-old told reporters. "The frustrating part is I didn't get the (putting) speed.

"I'm very pleased with the way I'm playing, there's no doubt. I'm right there. We have the World Golf Championship here at (Firestone) a golf course I like, and I've had a little bit of success on it. I'm looking forward to that."

Woods has not won a major title since his remarkable playoff victory at the 2008 U.S. Open where he was severely hampered by a double stress fracture in his left shinbone.

However, he has displayed excellent form on the PGA Tour this year, winning four times in just 10 starts, and ranks first in FedExCup points, money earnings and scoring.

The WGC-Bridgestone Invitational will be played from Aug. 1-4. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)