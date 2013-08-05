Aug 4 Statbox on Tiger Woods after the 37-year-old American won his 79th PGA Tour title at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio on Sunday:

* His 79th victory on the PGA Tour came in his 290th career start.

* Leaves him just three shy of matching Sam Snead's record of 82 career wins on the U.S. circuit.

* It was Woods' eighth victory at Firestone, equalling the record he already shared with Snead for most wins in a single PGA Tour event. Snead won the Greater Greensboro Open eight times while Woods clinched his eighth Arnold Palmer Invitational title earlier this year.

* With his victory at Firestone, Woods landed his fifth PGA Tour title of the year - the 10th time he has posted at least five wins in a single season on the U.S. circuit.

* His Bridgestone Invitational win also earned him the 18th World Golf Championships (WGC) title of his career in his 42nd start.

* Woods' Firestone victory was the 13th PGA Tour win of his career in the state of Ohio.

* It is the 20th time he has won his final PGA Tour start before a major, with the 2013 PGA Championship set to take place at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York from Aug. 8-11. On four of those previous 19 occasions, he went on to win the major, most recently at the 2007 PGA Championship.

* Woods, a four-time PGA Championship winner, will be bidding at Oak Hill for his 15th major title, having not clinched one of golf's four big events since the 2008 U.S. Open. (Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Peter Rutherford)