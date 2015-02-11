Feb 11 Tiger Woods does not plan to return to the PGA Tour until he feels his game is "tournament-ready," the American former world number one said on Wednesday.

The 14-times major champion, who had back surgery last year, withdrew from last week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, his second start of the season, after just 11 holes due to a painful back.

"Right now, I need a lot of work on my game, and to still spend time with the people that are important to me," Woods said on his website.

"I'd like to play the (Feb. 26-Mar. 1) Honda Classic -- it's a tournament in my hometown and it's important to me -- but I won't be there unless my game is tournament-ready. That's not fair to anyone." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Vail, Colorado; Editing by Frank Pingue)