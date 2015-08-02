Aug 2 Tiger Woods bounced back from an erratic third round to close with a three-under 68 at the Quicken Loans National and predicted he would eventually get back to winning golf tournaments.

"Today was good, five-under through 10. Striping it," Woods told CBS TV after his round at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia. "Good day."

Woods, who has been struggling mightily to regain his form after back surgery and another swing change, hit another bump in the road with three bogeys in four holes from the 11th, but added a birdie at 17 for 68 and an eight-under total of 276.

Overall, Sunday's performance was more in keeping with his opening two rounds, which produced an encouraging 68 and 66, than his third-round 74 which dropped him out of contention in the tournament that he hosts.

He hit 11 of 14 fairways and missed only three greens.

The 14-times major winner, who prefers to look at the positives, even found reason for optimism in Saturday's round in which he was wild both left and right off the tee.

"Did I slap it all over the place? Yes I did for the first seven holes and I was even par. That's what I used to do," said the former world number one, who spun further out of control starting from the eighth to mar his Saturday round.

Woods, whose world ranking has plummeted to 266th, had recorded three missed cuts, a withdrawal and just one top-25 finish in eight starts on the 2014-15 PGA Tour coming into this event.

But the former world number one remains optimistic about recapturing his winning form.

"It's a process. It's a process of just putting one foot in front of the other and building and building," he said.

"Eventually I'll get there, where I'm in contention week in and week out and eventually I'll start winning golf tournaments again."

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry)