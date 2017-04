KOHLER, Wisconsin Aug 15 Tiger Woods plunged new depths when he missed the cut in a third successive major for the first time in his career at the storm-delayed PGA Championship on Saturday.

The former world number one, who failed to advance after 36 holes at the U.S. Open in June and at last month's British Open, exited the tournament after carding a one-over-par 73 in the second round at Whistling Straits. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Editing by Ed Osmond)