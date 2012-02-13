Feb 12 Tiger Woods' long and winding
journey back to the game's pinnacle suffered another setback on
Sunday when he battled his way to a final round 75 at the Pebble
Beach National Pro-Am.
Seeming well placed for a last-day after shooting a
six-birdie 67 in the third round, the former world number one
struggled on the greens as his playing partner Phil Mickelson
beat him by 11 shots.
While fellow American Mickelson signed off with a flawless
64 to seal a two-shot victory, Woods totalled 31 putts to post
his worst score of the week by seven strokes.
"What's frustrating is I had a chance (to win)," a subdued
Woods told reporters after failing in his bid to end a PGA Tour
victory drought of more than two years. "All I had to do was get
off to a good solid start today and I didn't do that.
"I thought I could get it going in the middle part of the
round but instead I went the other way."
World number 18 Woods, who has not won a full-field event
since the 2009 Australian Masters, recorded three consecutive
bogeys from the seventh and failed to gain any momentum after
the turn.
"I didn't hit it as bad as the score indicated but I putted
awful," the 14-times major champion said. "As good as I felt on
the greens yesterday was as bad as I felt bad today.
"I just could not see my lines, I couldn't get comfortable
and I couldn't get the blade to swing. Anything that I tried to
do wasn't working.
"And consequently I made a ton of mistakes on the greens,"
added Woods, whose form over the past two years has been
exacerbated a swing change, injury problems and the breakdown of
his marriage.
MICKELSON FACTOR
Asked whether being paired with Mickelson in the penultimate
group had been a factor in his last-day struggles, he replied:
"Not at all. I still had to go out there and post my number."
Woods, four strokes off the lead overnight, made a slow
start and failed to capitalise on a good birdie opportunity at
the par-five second where he missed a five-footer.
Though he picked up his first shot of the day at the
par-five sixth after reaching the green in two, he three-putted
for bogey at the seventh and missed a five-foot par putt at the
eighth.
Woods also bogeyed the ninth after finding a greenside
bunker with his approach to reach the turn in two-over 38, five
off the lead.
He finally produced a moment of magic when he holed out from
a greenside bunker to birdie the 12th but followed up with
bogeys at 14 and 15 to drop well out of contention.
His putter continued to betray him as he left an eight-foot
birdie attempt short at the par-four 16th and then missed a
three-footer for birdie at the par-five last.
Woods will hope his tie for 15th at Pebble Beach, where he
won the 2000 U.S. Open by a record 15 shots, was a mere blip in
his efforts to return to the winner's circle on a regular basis.
In his three previous stroke-play events, he finished third
at the Australian Open in November, won the limited-field
Chevron World Challenge which he hosts in December and tied for
third at last month's Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.
