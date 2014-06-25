BETHESDA, Maryland, June 25 Tiger Woods said he felt "great" after playing the Quicken Loans National Pro-Am on Wednesday at Congressional Country Club where he will return to competition on Thursday following a three-month absence.

"Which is a really good sign," the former long-time world number one added about his comeback after surgery to repair a pinched nerve in his back.

Woods is set to tee off in Thursday's opening round with emerging 20-year-old American Jordan Spieth and Australian Jason Day in the morning wave at 8:12 a.m. ET (1212 GMT).

Woods was a bit rusty in the Pro-Am, making one birdie and a single bogey, but the winner of 79 PGA Tour events, including 14 major championships, was basically pleased.

"Generally it feels good," said Woods, who on Tuesday told reporters he felt more pain-free than he had in two years. "I hit some loose shots today but I also hit some really good ones."

Woods, host of the Quicken Loans tournament which benefits his charity foundation, said Congressional was no easy test.

"This golf course is playing tough," Woods said of the site of the 2011 U.S. Open. "The guys aren't going to go really low here." (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)