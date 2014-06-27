June 27 A rusty Tiger Woods made an early exit from the Quicken Loans National in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday when he missed the cut in his first tournament in three months.

Woods, who had been sidelined since early March after having surgery to repair a pinched nerve in his back, struggled with his driving and short game on a tough Congressional Country Club layout en route to a four-over-par 75 in the second round.

That left the former world number one at seven-over 149, and well outside the projected cutline of three over.

Woods, whose charity foundation is benefited by the PGA Tour event, had opted to return to the U.S. circuit this week to give him competitive preparation for next month's British Open, the third major of the year. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)