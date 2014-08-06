LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 6 The waiting game on whether or not Tiger Woods will compete in this week's PGA Championship entered a new phase on Wednesday when the former world number one arrived at Valhalla Golf Club for a practice round.

Woods, who withdrew midway through the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio on Sunday due to back spasms, has until his tee time on Thursday morning to confirm if he will play in the year's final major.

The 14-times major winner, who has dealt with a string of injuries during his career and had surgery in late March to treat a pinched nerve in his back, has delayed his decision while receiving further medical advice and treatment.

Woods exited the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in obvious discomfort after hitting his drive on the ninth hole of the final round. He said he had been enduring back spasms since the second hole.

The American had been competing in only his third PGA Tour event since being sidelined for three months after having back surgery, causing him to miss both the Masters in April and the U.S. Open in June. (Editing by Ed Osmond)