April 3Tiger Woods said on Friday he will play in next week's Masters golf tournament at Augusta National.

"I'm playing in the Masters," the 14 times majors winner said on his website.

"It's obviously very important to me and I want to be there. I've worked a lot on my game and I'm looking forward to competing," added Woods.

"I am excited to get to Augusta and I appreciate everyone's support."

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)