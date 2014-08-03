Aug 3 Defending champion Tiger Woods pulled out of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio during the final round on Sunday due to injury.

The former world number one and 14-times major champion made a double-bogey on the seventh hole and looked to be in pain after his drive at the ninth before deciding to retire on four over par, 18 shots behind overnight leader Sergio Garcia.

The 38-year-old Woods, who has won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational eight times, is due to play in the U.S. PGA Championship, the year's final major, starting in Louisville on Thursday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Martyn Herman)