NEW YORK Nov 1 Former world number one Tiger Woods will make his comeback to tournament golf at next month's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

"I am excited to make my return at the Hero World Challenge," the 14-times major winner was quoted as saying on www.pgatour.com on Tuesday.

The Tiger Woods Foundation is a charitable beneficiary of the tournament.

The 40-year-old American has been sidelined for 15 months due to back-related issues.

