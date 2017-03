(Fixes typo in headline)

June 6 Tiger Woods had his worst round as a pro, a 13-over 85 in the third round at the Memorial tournament in Ohio on Saturday.

The 14-times major champion had a quadruple bogey at the ninth hole and double-bogeys at the final two holes on the Muirfield Village course in Dublin.

