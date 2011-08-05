* Putting lets Woods down in second round at Firestone
* Former world number one cards a 71 to trail by seven
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
AKRON, Ohio, Aug 5 The latest Tiger Woods
comeback embraced the good, the bad and the ugly on Friday as
the former world number one laboured to a one-over-par 71 in
the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational second round.
A day after making a good start on his long-awaited return
to competition, Woods struggled for consistency with a mixture
of four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in hot and
humid conditions at Firestone Country Club.
Sidelined for three months because of leg injuries, Woods
began the round six shots behind pacesetting Australian Adam
Scott and he ended it at one-under 139, seven strokes off the
lead in a tie for 36th in an elite field pf 76.
Perhaps the most encouraging signs for the 14-times major
champion were his generally smooth tempo and his ability to
follow dropped shots with birdies at the next hole.
"I know my stats don't show it, but just the way I'm
driving the golf ball ... I'm so close to putting the ball on a
string," Woods, who hurt his left knee ligaments and Achilles
tendon during this year's Masters, told reporters.
"Unfortunately I just didn't make as many putts today, but
I'm close to putting it together."
For the second consecutive round, Woods said he struggled
with his distance control.
"I got so much more compression and the ball is just
going," he added. "I've just got to get used to that and trust
the number. I'm hitting the ball numbers I've never hit
before."
Champion at Firestone a record seven times, Woods teed off
on the back nine where several of the early starters had gorged
themselves on birdies in the first three holes.
However, he was unable to pick up a shot over that stretch
and missed a 10-foot birdie attempt at the par-three 12th.
His first bogey of the day came as a shock to the huge
galleries watching his every move. After driving into a fairway
bunker at the par-four 14th, Woods laid up in the fairway with
his second shot before hitting a superb approach which spun
back within two feet of the hole.
Remarkably, he missed the putt as his ball rammed into the
back of the cup before lipping out.
WOODS DISBELIEF
The fans packed around the green, two of them holding a
banner which read "WELCOME BACK TIGERRRRR", groaned and Woods
stepped away in disbelief before returning to tap in for
bogey.
The former world number one, whose ranking has slipped to
28th, also dropped a shot at the par-three 15th where his tee
shot ended up in the left fringe from where he chipped up to
seven feet and missed the par putt.
Overall, though, Woods was swinging smoothly and he
immediately recovered with successive birdies.
After laying up in two at the par-five 16th, he executed a
precise wedge approach which left his ball 10 feet from the cup
and he calmly rolled in the putt.
At the par-four 17th, his approach was even better and his
ball bit into the receptive green before settling five feet
from the flagstick. After Woods knocked in the putt to get back
to two under overall, the spectators whistled their approval.
Woods came agonisingly close to recording a third
consecutive birdie at the par-four 18th but his attempt from
eight feet lipped out as he reached the turn in level-par 35.
However, the 35-year-old American could not maintain that
momentum on his homeward nine.
He bogeyed the fourth after failing to reach the green in
two but then knocked in an eight-footer to birdie the par-three
fifth.
Worse was to follow when he double-bogeyed the sixth after
missing the fairway badly off the tee and three-putting from
long range.
Once again, though, he responded immediately by rolling in
a 21-foot putt to birdie the par-three seventh before parring
the last two holes to finish at one under overall.
