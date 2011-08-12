JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 12 Tiger Woods was poised to plunge new depths at the PGA Championship on Friday when he looked certain to miss the cut in the year's final major for the first time.

Woods, who has been a shadow of his former self while battling injuries and trying to rebuild his golf swing, struggled to a three-over-par 73 for a nine-over total of 149.

The cut was projected to fall at four-over 144 on another tricky day for scoring in high heat and humidity at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Woods has previously missed the cut only three times in majors -- at the 1996 Masters as an amateur and as a professional at the 2006 U.S. Open and the 2009 British Open.

