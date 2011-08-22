LOS ANGELES Aug 22 Tiger Woods said on Monday
he was considering playing in a PGA Tour Fall Series event
later this year in a bid to justify his selection for the
Presidents Cup team competition in November.
The former world number one is eager to take part in the
Ryder Cup-style Presidents Cup in Australia from Nov. 17-20 but
has been advised by United States captain Fred Couples to get
more tournaments under his belt before then.
Woods failed to qualify for the PGA Tour's elite FedExCup
playoffs after missing the cut at the PGA Championship and his
next scheduled event is the Nov. 10-13 Australian Open.
"I've had some conversations with U.S. captain Fred
Couples, and we'll see how it goes. Of course, I want to be on
the team. I'm just going to keep practising and try to get
better," Woods said in a blog posted on his website.
"It's Freddie's call, and he can make any choice he wants.
I might add another PGA Tour event to my schedule. Right now,
I'm looking at my options."
Woods has played on every U.S. Presidents Cup team since
1998 but he has been a shadow of his former dominant self since
the end of 2009 while trying to rebuild his golf swing and
private life following the breakup of his marriage.
His world ranking has slipped to 36th and the 14-times
major champion faces the once unthinkable prospect of being
ranked outside the top 50 when he next competes.
Before last week's Senior Players Championship, Couples
made his own intentions clear as to what he expected from the
rusty Woods.
"He can't just show up the week before in Australia,"
Couples said. "I have made it clear that whoever I picked will
be playing the Australian tournament the week before. But I
need him to play more than just there."
Woods does have plenty of options which range from teeing
it up in the PGA Tour's Fall Series, which generally attracts
only the journeymen on the U.S. circuit, or perhaps heading
across to the late-season events on the European Tour.
There are four events in the Fall Series and the two most
likely to attract his attention are the Sept. 29-Oct. 2 Las
Vegas Open, where he won his first PGA Tour title in 1996, and
the Oct. 20-23 Disney Classic in his home state of Florida.
If the PGA Championship does represent his final PGA Tour
appearance of the season, Woods will end his 2011 campaign in
the U.S. with just two top-10s in eight starts.
His biggest problems have been injury and lack of practice.
He was on the sidelines for three months while recovering from
the left knee ligaments and Achilles tendon he hurt during the
Masters in April, when he tied for fourth.
He missed two majors, the U.S. Open and the British Open,
and that unexpected hiatus was far from ideal as he continues
working with coach Sean Foley through the fourth swing change
of his career.
(Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)