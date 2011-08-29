NEW YORK Aug 29 Tiger Woods said on Monday
that he would play in the PGA Tour's Frys.com Open in October
to justify his early selection by United States captain Fred
Couples for the Presidents Cup.
Last week, Couples said Woods would be one of his two
wildcard picks for the Nov. 17-20 team competition in
Australia, though he had urged the rusty former world number
one to compete in at least one more event before then.
Woods, who had no chance of gaining automatic Cup selection
after struggling for form and fitness this season, had
previously said his next tournament would be the Nov. 10-13
Australian Open.
"I always enjoy competing in my home state (California),
and this tournament fits my schedule perfectly," Woods said on
his website. "I'm looking forward to seeing some old friends.
"It's been a long time between the PGA (Championship) and
Frys, and I'll be anxious to compete."
The Frys.com Open will be held from Oct. 6-9 at CordeValle
Golf Club in San Martin, California.
It will be Woods's first appearance on the PGA Tour since
the Aug. 11-14 PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club where
he missed the cut and failed to qualify for the circuit's elite
FedExCup playoffs.
Woods, a 14-times major champion, has been a shadow of his
former dominant self since the end of 2009 while trying to
rebuild his golf swing and private life following the breakup
of his marriage.
His world ranking has slipped to 38th and he has not won a
tournament since the 2009 Australian Masters.
