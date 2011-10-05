By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN MARTIN, California
SAN MARTIN, California Oct 5 Tiger Woods had a
noticeable bounce in his step after competing in the Frys.com
Open pro-am on Wednesday, and has targeted victory this week in
his first PGA Tour event in nearly two months.
Though Woods has struggled for form for most of this year
while battling leg injuries and working on the fourth swing
change of his professional career, he said he no longer had any
limits on his practice time after regaining full fitness.
"I'm happy with how everything has progressed from tee to
green," the former world number one told reporters on Wednesday
at CordeValle Golf Club. "I've had a chance to practise and
work on everything.
"That's something that I hadn't been able to do for a
while, so I have to say I'm very pleased with every facet of my
game.
"My comfort's coming back, being able to hit shots and go
out and play 36 holes a day. That's something I hadn't done
because I just hadn't had the time."
Asked how he would measure success this week in his first
tournament since the PGA Championship in August, he replied:
"Getting a 'W' (a win)."
Woods, whose world ranking has slipped to 51st, has played
only six rounds of golf on the PGA Tour since the Masters in
April when he tied for fourth place.
He was forced to pull out of the Quail Hollow Championship
in May because of mild strains to his left knee and left
Achilles' tendon and those same injuries led to his withdrawal
from the Players the following week.
Woods returned to the U.S. circuit for the WGC-Bridgestone
Invitational in August, tying for 37th, but then missed the cut
at the PGA Championship, the final major of the year, and
failed to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs.
COMING BACK
"It's always easy to come back from a layoff when you
already know what to do," the 14-times major champion said.
"That's very simple. I've done it before and I've done it a
bunch of times.
"But I'm implementing a new golf swing, and in order to do
that, you have to get the reps (repetitions) in, and I hadn't
gotten the reps in.
"I have to hit thousands of balls to do that and to where
it feels natural. I've done that now."
Comfortably the best player of his generation, Woods has
not won a tournament since the 2009 Australian Masters and
there has been widespread speculation about his likely form at
CordeValle this week.
For the first time in his career, he will be competing in
one of the PGA Tour's Fall Series events, which generally
attract only the journeymen on the U.S. circuit.
Asked if it felt a little strange competing in the Frys.com
Open after challenging for a major title in his previous tour
start, Woods replied: "If you think about it, I haven't really
played a whole lot in the last couple years.
"So just getting out here and competing, it's fun because I
just haven't done it a whole lot."
He is scheduled to tee off in Thursday's opening round at
12:10 p.m. (1610 GMT) in the company of 2010 British Open
champion Louis Oosthuizen and U.S. amateur Patrick Cantlay.
Woods gave an early indication of his possible form at
CordeValle by firing a course-record 62 in practice at The
Medalist in Florida last week.
"I hadn't posted a low round in a long time, so that's
something that felt good to do," he said with a smile. "It was
a pretty easy round and I left a few out there."
(Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)