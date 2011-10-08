By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN MARTIN, California
SAN MARTIN, California Oct 7 Thick fog finally
gave way to dazzling sunshine at the Frys.com Open on Friday, a
metaphoric omen for a much needed resurgence by Tiger Woods in
the second round of the PGA Tour's Fall Series event.
A day after struggling to an opening 73 on his return to
competition after an absence of nearly two months, Woods
regained welcomed form with his putter as he fired a
three-under-par 68.
More importantly, he did enough to avoid the embarrassment
of missing a second successive cut on the U.S. circuit for the
first time as a professional.
"I don't like missing cuts, period," former world number
one Woods told reporters after mixing six birdies with three
bogeys for a one-under total of 141 at CordeValle Golf Club.
"If I miss the cut, that means you can't win the tournament
on the weekend. I've got a shot at it this weekend."
Woods, whose world ranking has plummeted to 51st following
his struggle for form and fitness over the last two years,
ended the round seven strokes behind pacesetting Briton Paul
Casey and two inside the projected cut line.
"The number was 64 today," the 14-times major champion said
of his target for the second round. "I figured if I shot 64, I'd probably be between two and
four (shots) back.
"I had it going early there, three (birdies) in a row to
get to three under par for the day.
"I made a couple of mistakes there at 18 and one, but
overall I'm still within seven shots of it right now."
Back in competition for the first time since he missed the
cut at the PGA Championship in August, Woods was especially
encouraged by his improved putting on Friday.
"I hit one bad putt today, and that was it," he said after
totalling 29 putts. "Every other putt was on line.
"I added two strips of lead on the bottom of it (the
putter) to add a little more weight to get the ball to the hole
and fixed my posture again. I was able to see the line."
ENCOURAGING START
Six off the pace overnight on his first appearance in a
second-tier Fall Series event, Woods made an encouraging start
after a fog delay of two hours 20 minutes.
He parred his opening hole, the par-four 10th, and then hit
an exquisite tee shot to inside five feet at the par-three 11th
before coolly knocking in the birdie putt.
Though he bogeyed the 13th after finding bunkers off the
tee and with his approach, he built momentum with a rousing
three-birdie run from the 14th where he rolled in a 23-footer.
Despite being bunkered off the tee at the par-five 15th, he
sank a slick eight-foot birdie putt there and then hit a
stunning tee shot to just three feet at the par-three 16th to get to one under for the
tournament.
He narrowly missed a nine-foot birdie opportunity at the 358-yard 17th, then bogeyed the
18th after losing his ball with a pulled drive into a hazard flanking the left of the fairway.
Out in two-under 34 after finding only one of seven
fairways off the tee, he also bogeyed the par-four first where
an unexpected smother hook off the tee sent his ball just 160
yards into the left rough.
Woods immediately recovered, though, sinking a seven-footer to birdie the par-four second
and getting back to even par overall.
He missed a seven-foot birdie opportunity at the par-four
eighth after playing the hole impeccably from tee to green but
made amends with a two-putt birdie at the par-five ninth.
"It's always a progression," said Woods, who is playing
only his ninth PGA Tour event of the year after suffering mild
strains to his left knee and left Achilles' tendon in April.
"You've got to do it on the range at home ... on the golf
course ... and eventually here (on tour) and down the stretch
and then in major championships and win those bad boys."
Woods, who is working on the fourth swing change of his professional career, has not
triumphed anywhere since the 2009 Australian Masters.
"I just get into these lulls where I kind of go back to my old comfort, especially out here
when I'm in tournament mode and got to hit shots," he said.
