By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN MARTIN, California
SAN MARTIN, California Oct 9 By his own stated
benchmark at the start of the week, Tiger Woods did not enjoy a
successful Frys.com Open though he was happy with his
day-by-day progress at CordeValle Golf Club.
Playing in his first PGA Tour event in almost two months
after an injury-hit season of erratic form, the former world
number one signed off with a three-under-par 68 in Sunday's
final round, his third successive score in the 60s.
However, Woods had said on the eve of the tournament he
would be satisfied with nothing less than victory in the
second-tier PGA Tour event and he ended the week in a tie for
30th, a distant 10 strokes off the pace.
"I got better every day," the 14-times major champion told
reporters after posting a seven-under total of 277 on another
sun-splashed day at CordeValle where the average score was
69.21 in the final round.
"Unfortunately, there were a couple of times where I kind
of didn't get the momentum going when I had a couple of chances
to make putts or I hit a bad shot.
"I felt very comfortable, and I just need to keep staying
the course. The game's coming."
These are trying times, though, for the greatest player of
his generation and arguably the best ever.
Woods has been a shadow of his former dominant self since
his private life unravelled at the end of 2009 and this week he
was competing for the first time in a Fall Series event, at the
urging of U.S. Presidents Cup captain Fred Couples.
He was selected by Couples as one of two wildcard picks on
the 12-man team to take on the Internationals in Melbourne from
Nov. 17-20, despite having played only eight events this year.
NO CUP VALIDATION
However, Woods never felt he had to validate his Cup
selection in this week's event, saying he was simply focused on
trying to win a golf tournament.
"I'm just playing to get competitive," said the 35-year-old
American, who has not triumphed anywhere since the 2009
Australian Masters and has dropped to 51st in the rankings.
"It's about going out there and playing ... understanding
the situations and feels, and game time's a little bit
different. I really haven't played a whole lot since the
Masters (in April)."
For the second day in a row at CordeValle, Woods made a
strong start after teeing off at the 10th, four birdies in his
first six holes putting him five shots off the lead at eight
under par.
Though he bogeyed the par-three 16th after ending up in
tangly rough to the right of the green off the tee, he birdied
the drivable par-four 17th to reach the turn in four-under 32.
His momentum stalled as he bogeyed the second after failing
to reach the green in two, and the fifth, where he missed the
fairway badly to the left, to slide back to six under.
"I was rolling there," Woods said. "I could have just
really got it rolling. I had a couple of opportunities like
that, both yesterday and again today. But unfortunately it
didn't happen that way."
