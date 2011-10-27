Oct 27 With the two-year anniversary of his
last tournament win fast approaching, Tiger Woods is preparing
for next month's Australian Open amid growing doubts over
whether he can ever regain his former dominance.
His world ranking has slipped to a mind-boggling 55th and
golfing greats Nick Faldo and Greg Norman have both said that
Woods is incapable of adding further major titles to his career
haul of 14.
Woods himself bristles at such notions and, as the greatest
player of his generation and arguably of all time, he can point
to previous achievements as a guide to the likely way forward.
"I've heard that before," a steely-eyed Woods said earlier
this month of the comments made by Faldo and Norman. "It's not
the first time I've heard that. And I've kept on winning them,
too."
However, time is beginning to run out for the former world
number one who will celebrate his 36th birthday in December and
has already undergone four surgeries on his left knee.
Ever since Woods's world was seismically shifted by lurid
details of his marital infidelities at the end of 2009, he has
struggled on and off the course.
His marriage disintegrated, he battled injuries to his left
knee ligaments and Achilles tendon earlier this year and has
been working through the fourth swing change of his career.
A combination of injuries and poor form severely curtailed
his 2011 PGA Tour campaign and he ended up a lowly 128th in the
money list with earnings of $660,238 from just nine starts.
After failing to qualify for the lucrative FedExCup
playoffs, Woods was urged by U.S. Presidents Cup captain Fred
Couples to try and play himself into form ahead of the Nov.
17-20 tournament in Melbourne.
Consequently, Woods added the Frys.com Open in California
to his schedule, his first appearance in one of the PGA Tour's
Fall Series events which generally attract only the journeymen
on the circuit and players striving to retain their cards.
Woods finished in a tie for 30th at CordeValle Golf Club in
San Martin but he was greatly encouraged after shooting
three-under-par 68s in his last three rounds.
GETTING BETTER
"I got better every day," the 71-times PGA Tour winner told
reporters after competing in his first PGA Tour event in almost
two months. "Unfortunately, there were a couple of times where
I kind of didn't get the momentum going when I had a couple of
chances to make putts or I hit a bad shot.
"I felt very comfortable, and I just need to keep staying
the course. The game's coming."
Woods played with his good friend Arjun Atwal in the final
round at CordeValle and the Indian marvelled at the American's
form, especially with the driver, as he birdied four of the
first six holes.
"He is very close, very close to his best," Atwal told
Reuters. "It's just a matter of Tiger playing a few more
competitive rounds and everything else will be sorted out.
"His driving was so much better than it was when he was
winning all those tournaments with Hank," Atwal added,
referring to Woods's former swing coach Hank Haney.
"Even his (fairway) misses were only just off line. Tiger's
still flying the ball 310 (yards) off the tee but his shots
aren't off the map any more. And that old sound on impact is
back."
Atwal and Woods are neighbours in Windermere, Florida,
where they regularly play practice rounds together.
Injuries are no longer a problem for Woods, who says he has
regained strength and the "explosiveness" back in his left leg
since being sidelined for three months earlier this year.
His other main problem, lack of competition, is slowly
being corrected and his next event will be the Nov. 10-13
Australian Open before he represents his country the following
week at the Presidents Cup.
Woods has not triumphed anywhere since Nov. 15 2009 when he
clinched the Australian Masters.
If he continues the encouraging progress he made at
CordeValle, he could complete a tortuous journey somewhat
fittingly on Australian soil by ending a two-year wait to get
back into the winner's circle.
