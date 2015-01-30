Jan 30 Friday's scorecard for Tiger Woods, who shot an 11-over-par 82 in the second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open for his worst score ever as a professional:
10th hole (par 4) - 4
11th (par 4) - 5 (bogey)
12th (par 3) - 3
13th (par 5) - 5
14th (par 4) - 6 (double bogey)
15th (par 5) - 8 (triple bogey)
16th (par 3) - 3
17th (par 4) - 5 (bogey)
18th (par 4) - 5 (bogey)
(OUT - par 36) - 44 (8 over)
1st (par 4) - 4
2nd (par 4) - 4
3rd (par 5) - 5
4th (par 3) - 5 (double bogey)
5th (par 4) - 3 (birdie)
6th (par 4) - 5 (bogey)
7th (par 3) - 4 (bogey)
8th (par 4) - 3 (birdie)
9th (par 4) - 5 (bogey)
(IN - par 35) - 38 (3 over)
TOTAL (par 71) - 82 (11 over par) (Compiled by David Thompson in London; Editing by Larry Fine/Gene Cherry)