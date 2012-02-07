LONDON Feb 7 Gary Player spent much of
his career in the shadow of record 18-times major winner Jack
Nicklaus and the South African believes young Briton Rory
McIlroy has as much natural talent as any golfer he has seen.
"Rory's swing is so magnificent," purred Player, slowing
down his voice for emphasis.
"He's got as much talent as anybody I've ever seen," the
76-year-old told Reuters in an interview at a Laureus sports
awards event at Championship (second division) soccer club
Millwall in south London.
Player said the only imponderable about U.S. Open champion
McIlroy, 22, was his desire.
"Nobody knows what's inside of the man, how much passion he
has," said the nine-times major winner. "Is he prepared to go
through the pain barrier?".
Judging by McIlroy's performance at the 2011 U.S. PGA
Championship, where he injured his wrist on his third hole but
plugged away to complete all four rounds, the world number two
is a fighter.
The Northern Irishman also showed his battling qualities by
winning the U.S. Open by a record eight-shot margin, just two
months after suffering the heartbreak of letting slip a
four-stroke lead in the final round of the U.S. Masters.
Player, nicknamed the 'Black Knight' for his all-black
outfits, was hugely impressed by McIlroy's victory in the second
major of the year.
"I have travelled probably more miles than any human being
that ever lived playing golf so I've seen a lot of things happen
in the sport," he said.
"Tony Jacklin lost the 1972 British Open to Lee Trevino in a
similar fashion to Jean Van de Velde losing (the 1999 British
Open) and Jacklin never came back.
"People like Ian Baker-Finch never came back. With a lot of
golfers something happens in their career and they never come
back."
Briton Jacklin, who won the 1969 British Open and 1970 U.S.
Open, never won another major after his 1972 heartbreak while
Frenchman Van de Velde blew a three-shot lead on the 72nd hole
at Carnoustie and has never managed a major victory.
GREAT CHAMPION
Australian Baker-Finch lifted the 1991 British Open title
but then went into decline, missing 32 straight cuts on the U.S.
PGA Tour between 1994-97.
"What Rory did, after making a hash of the Masters and
winning the U.S. Open, that shows what a great champion he is,"
said Player.
"The hallmark of a champion is consistency and he's always
there."
Player feels lucky he played in an era when prestige rather
than money inspired the players.
"I think it boils down to great passion and you're prepared
to make the sacrifice," he replied when asked what it takes to
become a multiple major champion.
The last 13 majors have been won by 13 different golfers and
Player said that was down to the huge prize money available in
the modern game.
"It's very hard for people when you're playing for a million
dollars every week to make big sacrifices," he explained.
"We didn't have much money to play for so it was such a big
opportunity for us to go to the next major and participate. We
looked upon it in a different light.
"I can't speak on behalf of other people but when I played
the money wasn't the criteria for me. I wanted to try and be the
best in the world and win majors."
Player believes 14-times major champion Tiger Woods, now
18th in the world rankings after spending a record 623 weeks at
number one, will soon be back to his best.
"Do I think he'll come back and play well? Yes I do," said
the South African great.
"It's imperative he comes back, he brings the people in and
he gets the TV ratings."
