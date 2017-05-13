May 13 Americans J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley used contrasting methods to end up in the same place, tied for the lead after the third round at the Players Championship in Florida on Saturday.

Holmes was wildly inaccurate off the tee, but somehow conjured a two-under-par 70 on the demanding TPC Sawgrass course in Ponte Vedra.

The accurate Stanley shot a stress-free 72 to join Holmes at nine-under 207 with one round left in the PGA Tour's flagship event.

Holmes and Stanley lead South African Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke, with South Korean Kim Si-woo two behind.

Most of the big names are out of contention, with the notable exception of Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who shot 67 to move within four shots of the lead.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)