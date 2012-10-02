Oct 2 International captain Nick Price rounded out his staff for the 2013 Presidents Cup with the United States by naming Japan's Shigeki Maruyama and fellow Zimbabweans Mark McNulty and Tony Johnstone as his assistants on Tuesday.

The Presidents Cup, which pits a 12-man team from the United States against a line-up of international players from outside Europe, will be played at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, during the first week of October 2013.

U.S. captain Fred Couples confirmed Jay Haas as one of his assistants during a Tuesday news conference at Muirfield and will name his remaining two assistants in the coming months.

Maruyama, a three-winner on the PGA Tour, played in two Presidents Cups and led the International team to victory in 1998 while posting a 5-0-0 record.

McNulty was one of Price's team mates on the 1994 and 1996 International Presidents Cup squads while Johnstone spent much of his career on the European Tour and represented Zimbabwe at the World Cup and Dunhill Cup competitions.

"I grew up playing golf back home with Tony Johnstone and Mark McNulty," Price said in a statement. "The three of us have enjoyed a friendship and rivalry that has lasted more than 40 years and having played on many teams together during that time, they were an obvious choice for me.

"Maruyama-san was an inspiration to all of us in every Presidents Cup team he played on. His enthusiasm, dogged competiveness and incredible team spirit are things I will never forget." (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)