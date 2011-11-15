By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Nov 15 Presidents Cup
captain Greg Norman played traffic cop on Monday after the
Internationals team bus got stuck in a busy Melbourne road
coming back from dinner.
The bus driver bottomed the bus out on a raised partition in
the middle of the road, forcing the players to pile off and
dodge traffic to allow the driver to plot an exit.
Rather than call for an fleet of courtesy cars, Norman and a
group of players flagged oncoming cars down to allow the bus to
get out of the jam.
"He was backing it out onto Bridge Road, which is quite
impressive, and K.J. (Kim Kyung-tae) and Greg took control and
played policeman and stood out in the road.
"The bus got out. It was very impressive, actually,"
Australian International Geoff Ogilvy told reporters.
The sight of white-haired Norman, an idol in his home
country, charging up to a car with his arms waving put at least
one driver on edge, however.
"He started winding his window up thinking I must have been
coming to take him on or something, I don't know," Norman said
with a grin.
"He wound up his window and stood and stared right out. I
said, 'Just roll down your window' with a smile on my face, and
then he got it and turned around and went back.
"I thought that was a good way to bring a bit of team
camaraderie together because it was just spontaneous."
The Internationals are bidding for only their second win in
the ninth edition of the Presidents Cup starting Thursday.
South Africa's Ernie Els is the only playing member to have
shared in the team's 1998 victory at the same Royal Melbourne
Golf Club venue.
"I was a young man back then," said the 42-year-old triple
major winner nostalgically. "I remember (1998 team mate) Greg
was one of my heroes.
"So I feel with a nice, big, strong Aussie contingent we
have, I think we can get the crowd on our side and start winning
some points.
"We feel like we're on a home base here and want to take
advantage of that."
(Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more golf stories