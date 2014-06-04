June 4 Jay Haas will captain the U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2015 while Zimbabwe's Nick Price will return as International team captain, PGA Tour Commissioiner Tim Finchem said on Wednesday.

The biennial competition, which pits a 12-man team from the United States against a line-up of international players from outside Europe, will be played in South Korea in 2015. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)