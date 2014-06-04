UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
June 4 Jay Haas will captain the U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2015 while Zimbabwe's Nick Price will return as International team captain, PGA Tour Commissioiner Tim Finchem said on Wednesday.
The biennial competition, which pits a 12-man team from the United States against a line-up of international players from outside Europe, will be played in South Korea in 2015. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci