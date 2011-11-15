By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Nov 15 While the Presidents Cup
has often given the United States bragging rights over their
International opponents, they face a stern test at the Royal
Melbourne Golf Club, the venue of their sole loss in the
biennial tournament in 1998.
The Americans, who compete against Europe in the Ryder Cup
on alternate years, have lifted the trophy in the past three
editions, and blasted the Internationals 19.5-14.5 at the last
in San Francisco in 2009.
Away from the comforts of home and friendly galleries, the
Americans have proved far more vulnerable and were subject to a
20 1/2-11 1/2 trouncing at Royal Melbourne when current team
captains Greg Norman and Fred Couples were in their playing
pomp.
The Americans were also held to a dramatic tie in South
Africa in 2003 and have been keen to cast themselves as the
underdogs battling in a foreign land against a hostile crowd as
they come to grips with the challenging Alister
McKenzie-designed course.
"Certainly I would expect them to be the favourite because
of their home course knowledge, as well as the home course
support, but we are going to try to make a good run," Phil
Mickelson, a member of the losing U.S. side in 1998, told
reporters on Tuesday.
Internationals captain Norman, keen to ramp up the
atmosphere in Melbourne, has stacked his side with five locals,
taking Australians Aaron Baddeley and Robert Allenby as his two
captain's picks.
Norman was a member of a similarly Australian-dominated side
that routed the Americans in 1998 and has called on the home
galleries to provide an intimidating atmosphere.
The U.S. blamed slack preparations in the lead-up to their
1998 debacle and despite talking of fun nights out gambling with
his players in Melbourne, Couples demanded his players play
warm-up events in a friendly timezone in the leadup.
TIGER ALERT
One of those reaped a third-placed finish for Tiger Woods in
a quality field at the Australian Open on Sunday, his most
encouraging performance since his joint fourth at Augusta, and
the former world number one cut an assured figure after practice
on Tuesday.
"I'm just grateful to be honest to be on the team," said the
14-times major champion, now ranked 50th in the world.
"As far as testing me, I love it. I love being a part of
these Cups. I've been fortunate to be on quite a few Cups over
the years, and the friendships you develop, it's just
fantastic."
Woods appears set to reprise his formidable partnership with
world number five Steve Stricker after the pair became the first
to win all four of their matches at the 2009 tournament.
While the Presidents Cup gets underway with the opening
foursome matches on Thursday, players on both sides have already
declared the short 6,397-metre course that places a premium on
tactics a winner.
"If the wind gets up, which it's predicted to be on Friday,
up to 25, 30-mile-an-hour winds, this place will eat your
lunch," said Norman.
"For a golf course with no water on it and no out-of-bounds,
you can be so intimidated on some of these tee shots, I don't
care how good you are."
- -
International team: Jason Day, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel,
KJ Choi, Kyung-tae Kim, Retief Goosen, Geoff Ogilvy, Ernie Els,
YE Yang, Ryo Ishikawa, Aaron Baddeley, Robert Allenby
U.S. team:
Matt Kuchar, Steve Stricker, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson,
Nick Watney, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, David Toms, Hunter
Mahan, Jim Furyk, Tiger Woods, Bill Haas.
