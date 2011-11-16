* US PGA commissioner Finchem announces decision
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, Nov 16 South Korea has been
chosen to stage the 2015 Presidents Cup, U.S. PGA Tour
Commissioner Tim Finchem said on Wednesday.
Finchem said a venue in Korea had yet to be chosen for the
biennial tournament, but hoped to have it finalised in the first
half of next year.
The 2013 Presidents Cup, which pits a team of Internationals
against the United States, will be held at Muirfield Village
Golf Club in Ohio.
"I'm pleased to announce that in 2015 the Presidents Cup
will be staged in South Korea," Finchem told reporters at the
2011 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Wednesday.
"This is an exciting announcement, it comes with the
recognition of the development of elite players in Korea and in
Asia generally."
South Korean men have come on in leaps and bounds in recent
years, and produced Asia's first and only major champion in YE
Yang, who won the 2009 U.S. PGA Championship.
Yang and compatriots Kim Kyung-tae and KJ Choi are competing
for the International team at Royal Melbourne.
"I don't doubt a little bit at all that this is going to
improve the golf market and the golf culture in Korea," said
Yang. "So this is great."
