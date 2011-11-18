(Corrects margin of Watson/Simpson victory after organisers
amended result)
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE Nov 18 The United States
maintained their grip on the Presidents Cup on Friday, holding
off a late charge by the Internationals to share the points 3-3
in the opening four-ball matches as the Royal Melbourne course
bared its teeth amid searing northerly winds.
As the temperature rose and swirling gusts buffeted the
famed sandbelt course, players on both sides were dumbstruck by
the pace of the flint-hard greens but the U.S. made enough of
their chances to hold a 7-5 lead going into the weekend's play.
Phil Mickelson, who teamed up with Jim Furyk again to down
Australia's Adam Scott and Kim Kyung-tae 2&1 for the pair's
second win, described the conditions as "crazy".
"This was a case where we're trying to read the wind on the
putts," the four-times major champion said in a greenside
interview. "I hit a couple of good putts that didn't go in and
it kind of affected my confidence."
After stumbling with a late bout of nerves in Thursday's
opening foursomes, the Internationals showed huge grit to grind
out three tense victories to square the day's ledger at the end.
Aaron Baddeley gained a measure of redemption following his
meltdown at the 18th tee on Thursday, calmly sinking the winning
putt on the last after carrying his wayward playing partner
Jason Day to a one-up victory over Tiger Woods and Dustin
Johnson.
"Yesterday was very disappointing, even though we still got
a half," the Australian Baddeley said.
"But it was great to bounce back today and like Jason said,
we are a team and I feel like we feed well off each other and we
get on great out there."
Geoff Ogilvy also showed nerves of steel to roll in the
winner on the 18th against Bill Haas and Nick Watney after both
he and South Korean KJ Choi made a meal of their drives.
U.S. captain Fred Couples had split Woods and partner
Stricker after they slumped to a stunning 7&6 defeat in the
opening foursomes.
The move paid off well for one half, as Stricker watched his
playing partner Matt Kuchar notch four birdies in his first 12
holes to propel the U.S.'s penultimate pairing to a crushing 4&3
victory over Australia's Robert Allenby and YE Yang of South
Korea.
Kuchar's round featured one of the day's highlights, rolling
a 40-feet putt from the apron of the 12th which burned the edge
of a greenside bunker before sparking a huge roar from a packed
gallery when it finally dropped into the cup.
Presidents Cup rookies Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson made it
two wins in a row over South Africa's Ernie Els and Japan's Ryo
Ishikawa, sealing a 3&1 victory on the 17th hole and begging
captain Fred Couples for more.
"Yes, I do, he's doing good right now, I'm riding his
coat-tails pretty good right now so that's how we got two Ws
(wins) out of it," answered Watson when asked whether he hoped
to be paired with Simpson again.
Goosen, who scowled his way through to defeat with Allenby
on Thursday, was a picture of tranquility in arms with U.S.
Masters champion Charl Schwartzel as the pair took early control
over Hunter Mahan and David Toms and cruised to a 2&1 victory.
Both captains were pleased with their teams' performances in
the conditions, which saw players watch horrified as their putts
were repeatedly blown off the greens.
"I'm proud of all of these guys," said Couples.
"We hung in there, we won three points, we did not lose any
ground ... I like where we sit."
