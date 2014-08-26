Aug 26 Liberty National golf course in New Jersey has been chosen as the venue for the 2017 Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.

The course, which opened in 2006, is located along the Hudson River in Jersey City and offers views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and the Manhattan skyline.

The PGA Tour said the Presidents Cup is part of a 25-year agreement with the course which could bring up to 10 events to the venue.

The Presidents Cup, a team matchplay event, is held every other year and pits the United States against the International team, made up of players from outside Europe and the United States.

"The Presidents Cup has come so far in its relatively short history, and seeing the world's best players compete in this market, on this incredibly fantastic venue with such an amazing backdrop in 2017 is something fans of this great game will never forget," PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem said.

Liberty National hosted the Barclays PGA Tour event, part of the FedEx Cup playoffs, in 2009 and 2013.

The 2015 Presidents Cup 2015 will be held in October at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)