(corrects margin of victory for Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson after
organisers amended result)
By Michael Davis
MELBOURNE Nov 18 The greens at Royal Melbourne
Golf Club were "right on the edge" of being unplayable as a
stiff northerly wind played havoc on Friday, according to
International team assistant captain Frank Nobilo.
The former New Zealand international should know.
He was playing Royal Melbourne the day Greg Norman and Sandy
Lyle led a player revolt during the final round of the
Australian Open in 1987. The round was cancelled and the event
shortened to 54 holes.
Norman and Lyle led the player walk-off declaring the course
unplayable in the hot northerly because of some pin positions on
the rock hard greens.
"This time they've put moisture on the greens and the pins
are in relative flat places at least, but it's right on the
edge," said Nobilo.
Norman could only grimace from the sidelines on Friday as
players from both teams fought hard to keep their composure with
the greens running between 13 and 14 on the stimpmeter -- a
device used to measure the pace of putting surfaces.
Royal Melbourne is not overly long by modern standards but
it turns into a veritable monster if allowed to bare its teeth
in a hot northerly wind.
American Lee Trevino had such a bad experience in the 1974
Chrysler Classic, he changed his shoes in the car park and told
the media throng: "These greens are the greatest joke since
Watergate. Take a photo of me driving out because I won't be
back." So far, he has not been.
Nobilo said the International team was hoping for wind in
the four-ball matches on Friday because they were two points
behind.
"This course has the best collection of par fours in the
world," he said. "Our advice to the players was to play the golf
course first and foremost. Then we tried to pair a player with
local knowledge in each group."
U.S. assistant captain, Jay Haas, whose son Bill is on the
team, said the Americans would not have experienced anything
like Friday's conditions "other than maybe St Andrews" as they
shared the four-ball points 3-3 to take a 7-5 lead into the
weekend.
"Putting becomes very tough in gusting winds and the wind
started early today," he said.
Course superintendent Richard Forsyth double cut the greens
and watered them for 15 minutes overnight. He had double rolled
the greens before Thursday's play but left the roller in the
shed for Friday.
"It was tough out there, that's for sure," said Webb Simpson
after his 3&1 win with Bubba Watson over Ernie Els and Ryo
Ishikawa.
Phil Mickelson, however, was less diplomatic even though he
and Jim Furyk beat Adam Scott and Kim Kuyng-tae 2&1.
"This is crazy when you've got wind like this and greens
running at 14-plus on the stimpmeter. It takes me back to
Augusta in the 1990s.
"I hit a few good putts early but missed them and lost my
confidence."
Putting was so difficult, very few putts were conceded by
either team and pars were a cause for celebration.
"Royal Melbourne does not get any harder than this," said
Geoff Ogilvy, who grew up near the course and now has a house
opposite the layout.
"You have to play smart and keep the ball under the hole.
Forty yards below the hole is better than four yards past it."
