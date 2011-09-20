Sept 20 International team captain Greg Norman
insists his two remaining picks for the Presidents Cup will be
determined by form rather than nationality, but would have
little hesitation picking two more Australians if it meant
boosting the home crowd edge.
Ten of the 12 places for November's tournament between the
United States and the non-European Internationals have been
decided on points following Sunday's final round of the BMW
Championship, with three Australians already in the mix.
World number seven Jason Day, 10th-ranked Adam Scott and
former U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy will fly the home flag at
the tournament's return to Royal Melbourne, the venue for the
Internationals' sole victory over the Americans in 1998.
"First of all, I'm picking the player not picking the flag,
number one," he told reporters in a conference call.
"How they've been in the last 90-100 days is important to
me.
"Obviously if you focus on the flag behind the player's
name, you need crowd favourites, people who can pull the crowd
in and get the crowd going for you, so we'd like to have that
because we really didn't have that at San Francisco.
"If you look at it that way, yes, you'd like to have two
Australians on there."
The United States won their sixth out of eight editions of
the biennial tournament at San Francisco in 2009, with Tiger
Woods sinking the winning putt to cap off a dominant week.
Norman has previously gone with home-town sentiment,
controversially selecting Scott for the 2009 tournament despite
the Australian struggling in a huge form slump at the time.
While conceding that Fijian former world number one Vijay
Singh was on his short-list, Norman touted world number 55
Robert Allenby and 56th-ranked Aaron Baddeley for their
knowledge of local conditions.
"(Allenby's) a Royal Melbourne lover. He plays that golf
course extremely well. He knows the way the golf course plays.
"(Baddeley's) in the cross-hairs, no question about it...
Conditions-wise, his ball-flight is very very suited to that
golf course and he putts well."
Norman was one of four Australians in the team for the
Internationals' triumph in 1998 and said he would enjoy passing
on his intimate knowledge of the famous sand-belt course to his
players.
"What (1998) did for the Presidents Cup was huge and I think
a victory now, this November, would also be huge if the
Internationals team did it," he added.
"It's not going to be easy, that's for sure. It's going to
be more of a tougher battle than last time at Royal Melbourne.
"With that being said, I think the guys are probably as
inspired as what we were leading into 1998."
