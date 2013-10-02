Oct 2 Pairings for Thursday's opening fourball matches in the 10th Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals being played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first): 1145 local (1545 GMT): Hunter Mahan/Brandt Snedeker v Jason Day (Australia)/Graham DeLaet (Canada) 1157: Bill Haas/Webb Simpson v Adam Scott (Australia)/Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1209: Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley v Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 1221: Steve Stricker/Jordan Spieth v Ernie Els (South Africa)/Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 1233: Matt Kuchar/Tiger Woods v Angel Cabrera (Argentina)/Marc Leishman (Australia) 1245: Zach Johnson/Jason Dufner v Branden Grace (South Africa)/Richard Sterne (South Africa)

Remainder of playing schedule: Oct. 4 - Opening foursomes matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1310 (1710) Oct. 5 - Fourball matches (at 12-minute intervals), from 0733 (1133)

- Foursomes matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1321 (1721) Oct. 6 - Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1204 (1604) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)